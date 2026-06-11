Food Forest Resilience and AI for Financial Planning, an interview with Todd Pittner

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What survives hurricanes, freezes, and uncertainty? Resilient systems. A thriving food forest proves nature’s ability to recover, while AI-powered financial planning helps families protect assets and prepare for the future. Smart resilience means combining natural abundance with modern tools.
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