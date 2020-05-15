PEACE OUT OF CHAOS | Healing Journeys with Sheryl Scott Twitty

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Sheryl Scott Twitty is a Shamanic Reiki Master, Clairvoyant, healer, and intuitive.
She talks with us about healing during these times of isolation, fear, and confusion.
Sheryl’s work is based on addressing the physical, mental, and emotional aspects of her clients to ease many common ailments and ill-nesses. She works closely with her clients to help them find their own true alignment in vibrant health and clear energy.
See more from Sheryl at:
sherylst.com