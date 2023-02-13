Ukraine Update Feb 13, 2023

⚡️SITREP

◽️In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as the artillery and the 'Zapad' Group of Forces have neutralized the units of the AFU 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades near Gryanikovka, Dvurechnaya, Pershotravnevoye, Timkovka, Masyutovka and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region).

💥More than 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 6 motor vehicles and 1 D-20 howitzer have been eliminated.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Assault and Army aviation, as well as the artillery and and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU units near Torskoye, Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Stelmakhovka, Nevskoye, Chervonopopovka and Chervonaya Dibrovka (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as the Serebryanskoye Lesnichestvo.

💥Up to 100 Ukrainian personnel, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 5 armored fighting vehicles, and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers have been eliminated.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the attacks, launched by the aviation and artillery of the 'Yug' Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralization of over 250 Ukrainian servicemen, one infantry fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, 2 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems, 1 U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin howitzer, 1 Akatsia self-propelled howitzer, 1 Giatsint towed gun and 2 Rapira anti-tank guns.

💥1 munition depot near Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic) has been destroyed.

◽️In South Donetsk direction, Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have been launching fire strikes against the AFU units near Pavlovka and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Over 50 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehicles and 1 Msta-B howitzer have been eliminated.

💥2 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Yelizavetovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Druzhelyubovka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️In Kherson direction, in the course of counter-battery warfare, 1 self-propelled howitzer Gvozdika, 1 self-propelled howitzer Akatsia, and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station near Kuybyshevo (Kherson region) have been destroyed.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 78 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 119 areas.

💥1 Ukrainian Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile system has been destroyed near Krasniy Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥As a result of high-precision missile attack launched by the Russian Aerospace Forces, the AFU workshops for assembling armored vehicles of the Malyshev Machine-Building Plant have been destroyed in Kharkov.

- Russian Defense Ministry



