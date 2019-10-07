© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Facebook Leaks, UK Psyops Brigade, Greta’s Link to Soros and Eat the Babies Prank
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • October 07, 2019
This week we discuss the latest Leaked tapes from Mark Zuckerberg and his response to the abuse of content moderators. Also the latest Twitter links to the the 77th Brigade Psyop Army in the UK. Highlight on Greta Thunbergs handler of the One Foundation funded by George Soros and the latest prank in the face of the climate crisis hoax “Eat the Babies”
Check out our EMF Protection Products
http://ftwproject.com/special-offers
Get our Book Forbidden Tech
https://www.forbiddentech.website
https://www.realspeaks.com/2019/10/07/facebook-leaks-uk-psyops-brigade-gretas-link-to-soros-and-eat-the-babies-prank-real-speaks-current-events-show/
Check out our EMF Protection Products
http://ftwproject.com/special-offers
Get our Book Forbidden Tech
https://www.forbiddentech.website
https://www.realspeaks.com/2019/10/07/facebook-leaks-uk-psyops-brigade-gretas-link-to-soros-and-eat-the-babies-prank-real-speaks-current-events-show/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.