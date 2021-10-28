EP 2668-8AM Pfizer Scientist & Vaccine Whistleblower Issues Dark Warning of Mass ‘Depopulation’ 

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FDA Panel Reviewing Pfizer Clinical Trial For Children 5 and Up
“The world economy has been reshaped, destroying big chunks of the aspirational middle classes as well as their predecessors. Billions of people are somewhere between unstable & clinically insane. Lockdown, masks, business closures. Immunity, PCR, vaccines, all lies or severely misleading takes on everything,” he wrote.
“The worst part, from my perspective, has been the Soviet level of propaganda, suppression & censorship. Not only main / legacy media but almost the entire internet is controlled by perpetrators,” Yeadon added, before asking: “Where is this all going?” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19102
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