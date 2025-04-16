Protester forcibly removed from Marjorie Taylor Greene's town hall - at least 5 - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Protester forcibly removed from Marjorie Taylor Greene's town hall.
At least 5 kicked out from the event.
Part 2 - Cop uses a taser on someone.
Two people were tased and at least six people were removed as the Republican Congresswoman spoke at a town hall at Acworth Community Center in her home state of Georgia on Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Three individuals were charged in connection with the disruption, including one who was charged with disorderly conduct, police told the outlet.