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Satanist Dr. Anthony Fauci: 'Vaccinea' are 100% Safe and Effective! [08.01.2022]
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Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
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CDC data reveals 'vaccines' are killing far more children than China 'virus' itself [10.02.2022]
UPDATED Thursday, February 10, 2022
The latest reports from the UK government and from the CDC reveal the vaccines for the Chinese virus are killing far more children than the virus itself. One America's Pearson Sharp has more.
https://www.oann.com/cdc-data-reveals-vaccines-are-killing-far-more-children-than-china-virus-itself/
America News network is a national TV news network airing on Verizon Fios, channel 116. AT&T U-verse, channel 208, and CenturyLink prism, channel 209. We also stream on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Vivicast Media Channel 16. OANN is a new credible source for national and international headlines. An independent, cutting edge platform for political discussions.
One America News Network
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oann/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qpxWOy94hQXy/
https://www.oann.com/
https://rumble.com/c/OANN
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:17 AM PT - Tuesday, February 15, 2022
https://www.oann.com/durham-report-rocks-political-world/
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Other Sources:
TheCrowhouse - 86013 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/upHQuXZodQIT/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
Uncensored KJOzborne's What Happened? - 'Vaccine' Death & injuries Exposed! (2/14/22) [14.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4YQWs91CyjGU/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
--
CDC data reveals 'vaccines' are killing far more children than China 'virus' itself [10.02.2022]
UPDATED Thursday, February 10, 2022
The latest reports from the UK government and from the CDC reveal the vaccines for the Chinese virus are killing far more children than the virus itself. One America's Pearson Sharp has more.
https://www.oann.com/cdc-data-reveals-vaccines-are-killing-far-more-children-than-china-virus-itself/
America News network is a national TV news network airing on Verizon Fios, channel 116. AT&T U-verse, channel 208, and CenturyLink prism, channel 209. We also stream on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Vivicast Media Channel 16. OANN is a new credible source for national and international headlines. An independent, cutting edge platform for political discussions.
One America News Network
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oann/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qpxWOy94hQXy/
https://www.oann.com/
https://rumble.com/c/OANN
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:17 AM PT - Tuesday, February 15, 2022
https://www.oann.com/durham-report-rocks-political-world/
--
Other Sources:
TheCrowhouse - 86013 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/upHQuXZodQIT/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
Uncensored KJOzborne's What Happened? - 'Vaccine' Death & injuries Exposed! (2/14/22) [14.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4YQWs91CyjGU/
Keywords
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