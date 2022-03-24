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Drone footage shows devastation caused by fighting in Mariupol
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30 views • March 24, 2022
RT.
As fighting between Russian troops and Ukraine’s Azov Battalion rages on, exclusive drone footage from RT Stringer shows the effects on the city’s buildings and infrastructure. Smoke billows from charred residential blocks, and rubble and debris litter the streets as heavy fighting continues.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy5m2p-drone-footage-shows-devastation-caused-by-fighting-in-mariupol.html
As fighting between Russian troops and Ukraine’s Azov Battalion rages on, exclusive drone footage from RT Stringer shows the effects on the city’s buildings and infrastructure. Smoke billows from charred residential blocks, and rubble and debris litter the streets as heavy fighting continues.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy5m2p-drone-footage-shows-devastation-caused-by-fighting-in-mariupol.html
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