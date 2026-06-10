The British Hand Blocking President Trump’s Peace In Ukraine & Iran

* The real obstacle to peace in Ukraine and Iran isn’t Moscow or Tehran.

* It is the British imperial system, from Volodymyr Zelensky’s London meetings to King Charles reportedly moving to cancel Donald Trump’s state visit over Zelensky.

* Zelensky’s poisoned pill

* The hand at the top

* The Mideast — nations, not proxies





Promethean Updates (10 June 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7b3dvg-exposed-the-british-hand-blocking-trumps-peace-in-ukraine-and-iran.html

https://youtu.be/UKvaGrJQtgY