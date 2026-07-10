18–20 / A turning point; something is changing.

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彼が「嵐」、「覚醒」、「量子」、「フリーエネルギー」、そして「Where We Go One We Go All」について語る歌を投稿した。
https://x.com/NewsTreason/status/2073412128338256382
https://x.com/JackStr42679640/status/2074471719662956770
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjHgShXfsdI
残工作員85万人大量逮捕、裁判、死刑
世界は新聞の一面、裁判にまでなっている
https://x.com/dejanirasilveir/status/2074584095586197530
Everyone will witness that scene with their own eyes.