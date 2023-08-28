Lydia Sorrow: J6 Pen Pal

Lydia Sorrow and her husband rallied with other America patriots at the White House on January 6, 2021, but they left before “things got bad.” She was later astonished to learn that so many of her fellow God-fearing, flag-waving countrymen ended up behind bars where some still await trial. She began writing to a few of them just to show support, but her pen-pal relationship has blossomed into the “Lydia Newsletter,” which she sends to nearly 180 prisoners on a regular basis. They have come to rely on her as a way to communicate with each other and the world outside prison fences. Lydia sat down with The New American senior editor Rebecca Terrell to discuss her outreach and some of the poignant stories of J6ers.

https://www.patriotmailproject.com/

Home (americangulagchronicles.org)

https://t.me/s/patriotmailproject/101

https://americangulag.org/

HE HAS THE PROOF: DC Gulag Political Prisoner and Decorated Army Special Forces Soldier Jeffrey McKellop Reveals Extent of Government Agents at J6 Capitol Protest - IT WAS A COMPLETE SET-UP! (Audio) | The Gateway Pundit | by Jim Hoft