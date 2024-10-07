Wow! Government Gives Illegals $13,000!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 04 In this episode we explore how people who identify as others try to make issues to destroy people. We look at a dead outlaw from the 1900'S who played in a tv series. Illegal Aliens get rich on EBT from Government. This is just crazy! Hope you learn and love the episodes!
00:00 Intro
01:43 Combat Trans
07:02 Dead Outlaw plays in movies
11:31 Illegals get rich on government help