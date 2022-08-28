Over Prideful Idiots? - Confusion Among All These LGBT Confused - Lesbians Kicked Out of Gay Parade in Wales. 082822

Lesbians kicked out of gay parade in Wales.





◾️The gay or LGBT community it's not inclusive any longer. Only people with penises, regardless of if they identify as a man or a trans woman, are allowed to march in pride events.





◾️Gender critical lesbians (people who think men have penises and women have vaginas) are not welcomes under the label of "terfs" "fascists" and "tranbsphobes".





◾️This same LGBT community who harasses lesbians for been "fascists", supports Azov Battalion and defends that they are only "Nationalists".