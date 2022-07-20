Forest Clear-cutting violates Treaties protecting Indigenous Rights, banning Genocide/Global Warming

169 views • July 20, 2022

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Siniixt, Kanata [Unceded New World] – Bear Clan Mother Eloise Charet and Klanmother Nurse Karen MacDonald explain how Ancient Forest Clearcutting in unceded Siniixt, Kanata violates

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