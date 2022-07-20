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Forest Clear-cutting violates Treaties protecting Indigenous
Rights, banning Genocide/Global Warming
WATCH ON: https://www.brighteon.com/c2ef855c-f011-4ccc-ae19-8be0e8d62333
ACCESS FULL NEWSINSIDEOUT COVERAGE:
Siniixt, Kanata [Unceded New World] – Bear Clan Mother Eloise Charet and Klanmother Nurse Karen MacDonald explain how Ancient Forest Clearcutting in unceded Siniixt, Kanata violates
International Treaties protecting Indigenous Rights, and banning Genocide, Crimes Against Humanity and banning Global Warming, including:
Genocide and Crimes against Humanity Under Natural Law,
Common Law, Treaty Law,
Articles 6 & 7 of the International Criminal Court Statute https://www.icc-cpi.int/sites/default/files/RS-Eng.pdf
the Geneva Conventions https://www.icrc.org/en/doc/war-and-law/treaties-customary-law/geneva-conventions/overview-geneva-conventions.htm
the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights
https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, https://www.un.org/development/desa/indigenouspeoples/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/UNDRIP_E_web.pdf
The Nuremberg Code https://history.nih.gov/display/history/Nuremberg+Code
The Paris Agreement on Climate Change “Global Warming” https://unfccc.int/files/essential_background/convention/application/pdf/english_paris_agreement.pdf
To Support preventing the further degradation of Ancient protected Forest and stop unlawful clear cutting, please contact now:
Bear Clan Mother Eloise Charet: [email protected]
Klanmother Nurse Karen MacDonald: [email protected]