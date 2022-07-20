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Forest Clear-cutting violates Treaties protecting Indigenous Rights, banning Genocide/Global Warming
ExopoliticsTV
ExopoliticsTV
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169 views • July 20, 2022

Forest Clear-cutting violates Treaties protecting Indigenous Rights, banning Genocide/Global Warming

WATCH ON: https://www.brighteon.com/c2ef855c-f011-4ccc-ae19-8be0e8d62333


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Siniixt, Kanata [Unceded New World] – Bear Clan Mother Eloise Charet and Klanmother Nurse Karen MacDonald explain how Ancient Forest Clearcutting in unceded Siniixt, Kanata violates

International Treaties protecting Indigenous Rights, and banning Genocide, Crimes Against Humanity and banning Global Warming, including:


Genocide and Crimes against Humanity Under Natural Law, Common Law, Treaty Law,

Articles 6 & 7 of the International Criminal Court Statute https://www.icc-cpi.int/sites/default/files/RS-Eng.pdf

the Geneva Conventions https://www.icrc.org/en/doc/war-and-law/treaties-customary-law/geneva-conventions/overview-geneva-conventions.htm

the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights

https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights

United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, https://www.un.org/development/desa/indigenouspeoples/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/UNDRIP_E_web.pdf

The Nuremberg Code https://history.nih.gov/display/history/Nuremberg+Code

The Paris Agreement on Climate Change “Global Warming” https://unfccc.int/files/essential_background/convention/application/pdf/english_paris_agreement.pdf


To Support preventing the further degradation of Ancient protected Forest and stop unlawful clear cutting, please contact now:

Bear Clan Mother Eloise Charet: [email protected]

Klanmother Nurse Karen MacDonald: [email protected]

Keywords
climate changeglobal warminggenocideclear cuttingindigenous rights
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