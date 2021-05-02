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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 40:6-10, 20210502
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52 views • May 02, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, May 2, 2021: Psalm 40:6-10
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Righteous Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, and my Emmanuel paid to redeem me on Calvary’s Cross.
Glorious Father, Your Begotten SON commands me to seek first Your Kingdom of Heaven, and Your Righteousness; and all my spiritual, physical, and material needs shall be provided. However, religious:
6 Sacrifices and offerings Thou didst not desire; but mine ears hast Thou opened to understand that: ancient ritual burnt and sin offerings, present day easy-believeism Church going, and wayside and stony places listeners to sermons hast Thou not required.
7 Then said I, Lo, I come: in the volume of Your Holy Scriptures, it is written of You, my JEHOVAH, my EL-SHADDAI, The LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, and I proclaimed, LORD,
8 I delight to do Thy Will, O my Great JEHOVAH, my Merciful Father and GOD: yea, Thy Law is within my heart and I obey them daily.
9 I have preached Repentance and Righteousness in the great congregation of Your Church: lo, I have not refrained my lips, O LORD, Thou knowest! Amen!
10 I have not hid Thy Righteousness within my heart; I have declared Thy Faithfulness and Thy Salvation: I have not concealed Thy Lovingkindness and Thy Truth from the great congregation of Your Church.
Thank you, Holy Father! I repent of my sins and surrender my will in obedience for Your Will in my life. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 40:6-10 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, May 2, 2021: Psalm 40:6-10
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Righteous Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, and my Emmanuel paid to redeem me on Calvary’s Cross.
Glorious Father, Your Begotten SON commands me to seek first Your Kingdom of Heaven, and Your Righteousness; and all my spiritual, physical, and material needs shall be provided. However, religious:
6 Sacrifices and offerings Thou didst not desire; but mine ears hast Thou opened to understand that: ancient ritual burnt and sin offerings, present day easy-believeism Church going, and wayside and stony places listeners to sermons hast Thou not required.
7 Then said I, Lo, I come: in the volume of Your Holy Scriptures, it is written of You, my JEHOVAH, my EL-SHADDAI, The LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, and I proclaimed, LORD,
8 I delight to do Thy Will, O my Great JEHOVAH, my Merciful Father and GOD: yea, Thy Law is within my heart and I obey them daily.
9 I have preached Repentance and Righteousness in the great congregation of Your Church: lo, I have not refrained my lips, O LORD, Thou knowest! Amen!
10 I have not hid Thy Righteousness within my heart; I have declared Thy Faithfulness and Thy Salvation: I have not concealed Thy Lovingkindness and Thy Truth from the great congregation of Your Church.
Thank you, Holy Father! I repent of my sins and surrender my will in obedience for Your Will in my life. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 40:6-10 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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