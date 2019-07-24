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Colon-liver cancer cured
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135 views • July 24, 2019
Ken Hatton has advice for anyone over 50 or who has a family history of colon cancer: “Don’t be stubborn. Go get yourself checked.” The 56-year-old tile layer ignored his own family history and his cancer symptoms too long. By the time he came to the hospital he had stage IV colon cancer that had spread to most of his liver. Surgeons at Community Regional removed 70% of his liver and part of his large intestine to save him.
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