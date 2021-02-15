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Avv. Tripoli on Byoblu: 'schools like prisons'
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20 views • February 15, 2021
Carla Tripoli is an Italian lawyer member of '1000 lawyers for the Constitution' now promoting a nationwide legal resistance through appeals and lawsuits to the unconstitutional DPCMs that have imposed the lockdown and the nonsensical restrictions on 60+ M Italians since February 2020.
'Children today go to schools as if they were in prison'. 'The feeling is that they are being dehumanized'. This situatuon has created pathological problems amongst our children, now massively reported, far more consistent than the media PRed 'deadly consequences' of exposure to the so called 'deadly virus', a season flu given by an artificially lab-created Frankenstein, Sars-cov-2 or whatever new 'mutation ' now is claimed and falsely reported to exist, that kills no more than Shelley's monster.
'Children today go to schools as if they were in prison'. 'The feeling is that they are being dehumanized'. This situatuon has created pathological problems amongst our children, now massively reported, far more consistent than the media PRed 'deadly consequences' of exposure to the so called 'deadly virus', a season flu given by an artificially lab-created Frankenstein, Sars-cov-2 or whatever new 'mutation ' now is claimed and falsely reported to exist, that kills no more than Shelley's monster.
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