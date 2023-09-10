Create New Account
KNOW YOUR BANKERS — Q&A + More
What is happening
Viewers, tune in to 'Financial Rebellion' this week to listen to a discussion about banking and learn the value of taking a more active role in your financial pursuits. In this episode, Catherine Austin Fitts and Carolyn Betts explain ways to evaluate banks based on rating systems, call reports, mortgage loans, investment interest, risk profiles and more. Watch it on CHD.TV!

Watch FULL EPISODES of 'Good Morning CHD' on CHD.TV
 Live Every Day — 7am PT | 10am ET
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/good-morning-chd

