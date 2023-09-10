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KNOW YOUR BANKERS — Q&A + More
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108 views • September 10, 2023

childrenshealthdefense

Viewers, tune in to ‘Financial Rebellion’ this week to listen to a discussion about banking and learn the value of taking a more active role in your financial pursuits. In this episode, Catherine Austin Fitts and Carolyn Betts explain ways to evaluate banks based on rating systems, call reports, mortgage loans, investment interest, risk profiles and more. Watch it on CHD.TV!

Watch FULL EPISODES of ‘Good Morning CHD’ on CHD.TV
 Live Every Day — 7am PT | 10am ET
➡️ https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/good-morning-chd

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moneychasebig bankscatherine austin fittsjp morganchildrenshealthdefensecredit unionlocal bankscarolyn bettsny teachers for choice
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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