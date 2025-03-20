Slovakia can block new sanctions against Russia if they interfere with peace talks on Ukraine, Fiсo said at a meeting of the Parliament's Committee on European Affairs before flying to Brussels for the EU summit. He recalled that sanctions were imposed because of the conflict in Ukraine, but now there is a search for a peaceful solution and such a view is no longer relevant.

"Yes, I admit that if we understand the attempt of further sanctions as something that should break the process about peace, we are ready to veto it,"

