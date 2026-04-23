Chinese Social Media and Public Opinion on Trump and the Middle East, an interview with Eric Yeung

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Behind the firewall, a different conversation unfolds. Chinese social platforms—less anonymous, more grounded—show a population analyzing global events with surprising clarity. While narratives clash globally, perception itself becomes a powerful force shaping international understanding.
#SocialMedia #PublicOpinion #ChinaInsights #GlobalNarratives #MiddleEast #DigitalVoices
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