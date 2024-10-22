VIDEO OF QASSAM BRIGADES AMBUSH THAT YEETED COL EHSAN DAXA ☈ COMMANDER OF ISRAEL'S 401ST IRON TRACKS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ThunderStruck ⚡ - Video of the Qassam Brigades ambush that killed Jewish Col. Ehsan Daxa, commander of Israel's 401st "iron Tracks" tank brigade. The IED is made from a previously unexploded US JDAM. Finally at least one of these things was used for a just cause.
Al Qassam, Al Quds Brigades Ambush Israeli Troops In Gaza City
The Palestinian resistance continues to execute ambushes against Israeli forces. On June 29, the fighting concentrated in Gaza City, particularly in the Al-Shejaiya neighbourhood. In a 'joint operation', Hamas and PIJ carried out a deadly ambush in the area. Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the PIJ, announced that its fighters targeted the command unit of the IDF in Gaza City. The attack took place when the IDF was on a field operation in Gaza City's Al-Shujaiya. Hamas also boasted about inflicting heavy losses on Israeli forces in the attack.