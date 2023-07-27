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To Prove Climate Change: Scalar Wave Causing Food Shortages
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121 views • July 27, 2023

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


July 27, 2023


Scalar Wave is High Technology that can create all kinds of weather changes, and right now they are using it to decimate food crops around the world. We also take a look at Russia’s introduction of their Digital Ruble and how Russia Parliament increases their draft age to 30.


00:00 - Global Food Crisis

04:52 - India Triggers Inflation

07:51 - Panic Buying

10:06 - Joseph’s Kitchen

14:41 - Here Come the Grasshoppers

15:34 - Putin’s Introduction of Digital Ruble

16:23 - WorldCoin Crypto

19:04 - FedNow Service

20:36 - Russia Increases Draft Age to 30


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v32n2ty-to-prove-climate-change-scalar-wave-causing-food-shortages-07252023.html


Keywords
climate changerussiaprophecyfood shortagescryptoindiainflationweather changesprophecy clubhigh technologyfood crisispanic buyinggrasshoppersscalar wavestan johnsonworldcoinfednowrussian draftdigital rubledecimated food crops
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