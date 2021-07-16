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On Tonight's Show we have guests Chris Sky, Chris Weisdorf, Mark Freisen & Stephanos
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52 views • July 16, 2021
Jul 16, 2021
On Tonight's Show we have guests Chris Sky, Chris Weisdorf, Mark Friesen & Stephanos
We Have Chris Sky coming on to talk about his side of the story along with Mark Friesen of what's been happening lately We have Chris Weisdorf to talk about what broke out with Skelly's situation. See you at 7PM
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
#Calgarymayorelect #Freekevinjjohnston
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
On Tonight's Show we have guests Chris Sky, Chris Weisdorf, Mark Friesen & Stephanos
We Have Chris Sky coming on to talk about his side of the story along with Mark Friesen of what's been happening lately We have Chris Weisdorf to talk about what broke out with Skelly's situation. See you at 7PM
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
#Calgarymayorelect #Freekevinjjohnston
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
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