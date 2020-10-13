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MONDAY - OCTOBER 12 , 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=1729873566
EP 2145-9AM BARRETT CONFIRMATION HEARING - DAY 1
The 22-member Senate Judiciary Committee is set to begin Barrett’s confirmation hearing on Monday, while Democrats argue the entire process should be put aside until after the Nov. 3 election .. As progressives pressure Joe Biden to embrace the notion of court packing to overturn what looks to be a 6-3 conservative majority once Barrett is approved, which she is expected to be, barring a massive COVID-19 outbreak in the Senate during the coming days, Barrett asserted that she would not use her position to set policy, but only to “referee disputes”. EP 2145-9AM BARRETT CONFIRMATION HEARING – DAY 1 – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3iZw2ZH
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