END OF THE DOLLAR! - BRICS TAKEOVER IMMINENT! - Great Reset In PLAIN SIGHT! - What Comes Next?

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor
And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:
https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=
GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:
https://heavensharvest.com/
USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!
GET TICKETS to The Red Pill Expo in Salt Lake City and use code WAM HERE:
https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/ref/146/
LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!
https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the imminent collapse of the dollar as inflation skyrockets, bonds crumble and of course the global shift into BRICS happens at rocket pace as China, Russia, India and many other countries prepare to release a new world reserve currency.
Saudi Arabia has been confirmed to be looking to shift into BRICS which would be the finishing blow for the dollar and would be absolutely crippling for the current world order.
The NEW world order will be what they call the "Great Reset." It will operate with a CBDC (central bank digital currency) and it will be attached to carbon credits and social credits which would be the perfect storm for the current controlled collapse of the supply chain and the energy grid.
This would allow the system to force rations unto the masses. Including bugs.
In this video, we break down the inevitable battle we face economically.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:
https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=225&aff_id=1682
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
PURCHASE PART 1 of TipToe To Tyranny HERE:
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/tiptoetotyranny/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:
https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
Follow us on Parler HERE:
https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.