END OF THE DOLLAR! - BRICS TAKEOVER IMMINENT! - Great Reset In PLAIN SIGHT! - What Comes Next?
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the imminent collapse of the dollar as inflation skyrockets, bonds crumble and of course the global shift into BRICS happens at rocket pace as China, Russia, India and many other countries prepare to release a new world reserve currency.

Saudi Arabia has been confirmed to be looking to shift into BRICS which would be the finishing blow for the dollar and would be absolutely crippling for the current world order.

The NEW world order will be what they call the "Great Reset." It will operate with a CBDC (central bank digital currency) and it will be attached to carbon credits and social credits which would be the perfect storm for the current controlled collapse of the supply chain and the energy grid.

This would allow the system to force rations unto the masses. Including bugs.


In this video, we break down the inevitable battle we face economically.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


2022

