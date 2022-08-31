Tucker Carlson Originals: Cattle Mutilations

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Tens of thousands of animals found dead, mutilated, and gutted. Who is doing it and why? In this shocking episode Tucker searches for answers to the cattle mutilation mystery. Since the first reports of animal mutilations, various explanations have been offered, ranging from natural decomposition and normal predation to cults and secretive governmental and military agencies, to a range of speculations, including cryptid predators (like the chupacabra) and extraterrestrials. Mutilations have been the subject of two independent federal investigation in the US.