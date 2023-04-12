Leave Collapsing Big Govt-Big Biz "Health" System Behind

The expensive and intrusive Big Government-Big Business ObamaCare "health" model is collapsing and is no longer working, but there are new emerging alternatives such as direct primary care and Christian medical-cost sharing ministries that can save the day, explains Dr. Chad Savage in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Dr. Savage, who is a member of a Christian health ministry and operates his own direct primary care clinic offering members unlimited care for a fixed fee, outlines a new vision for healthcare that is patient centric rather than governed by faceless bureaucrats. It is already emerging and the future of healthcare can be bright.

