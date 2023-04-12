Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Leave Collapsing Big Govt-Big Biz "Health" System Behind
252 views
channel image
The New American
Published 21 hours ago |

The expensive and intrusive Big Government-Big Business ObamaCare "health" model is collapsing and is no longer working, but there are new emerging alternatives such as direct primary care and Christian medical-cost sharing ministries that can save the day, explains Dr. Chad Savage in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Dr. Savage, who is a member of a Christian health ministry and operates his own direct primary care clinic offering members unlimited care for a fixed fee, outlines a new vision for healthcare that is patient centric rather than governed by faceless bureaucrats. It is already emerging and the future of healthcare can be bright.   

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
healthcareobamacaremedical cost sharingdirect primary carephysician owned practice

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket