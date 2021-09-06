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TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 17) What is World Trust and how World Bank Criminals Breached all Trusts - Justice Anna Webinar
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23 views • September 06, 2021
The world bank has operated as criminal syndicate. As a result the whole structure of Trust system called into massive audit. The world trust can be open at Easter or Christmas, right under that trust we have Royal trust, next the family trust tiers, the corporation trusts which create all industrial needs, then lastly at the bottom we have common man trust which Joe average get a bit of the trust. Trusts were created to take care of planet, animals, and the people, but the bankers criminals exploited the structure for centuries. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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