Eliminate Property Tax with guest Karla Wagner, AxMITax

Eileen Tesch speaks to Karla Wagner about the AxMITax initiative, which is to eliminate all property tax within the state of Michigan and maintaining private ownership of land.





For more information visit their website https://www.axmitax.org/





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/