Eliminate Property Tax with guest Karla Wagner, AxMITax
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


Eileen Tesch speaks to Karla Wagner about the AxMITax initiative, which is to eliminate all property tax within the state of Michigan and maintaining private ownership of land.


For more information visit their website https://www.axmitax.org/


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

taxesfederal fundingeileen teschliving exponentiallystate fundingkarla wagneraxmitaxproperty income tax

