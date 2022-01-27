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Our Supreme Leader
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40 views • January 27, 2022
* “Time for a black woman Supreme Court Justice.”
* Justice Breyer probably didn’t see it coming.
* Where is [Bidan]’s pacific islander nominee — or genderqueer nominee?
* Take a look at the people CNN is recommending.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6293872833001
* Justice Breyer probably didn’t see it coming.
* Where is [Bidan]’s pacific islander nominee — or genderqueer nominee?
* Take a look at the people CNN is recommending.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6293872833001
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