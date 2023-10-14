Newsmax TV Report: Biden administration warned about potential Hamas violence before terror attack
Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt (Ret.) discusses the intelligence failures leading up to the terrorist attack against Israel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.