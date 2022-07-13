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"THE PENALTY OF ERROR IN THE BODY"- The HIGH Cost Of Letter Lifestyles
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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384 views • July 13, 2022

#GAY #PROPHECY #CHURCH

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: There is always MERCY before judgement. A word from 2020 comes again, 'Come out from this life or there will be hard penalties for it.' God exposes homosexuality IN THE CHURCH, in the pews and pulpit. Homosexual rituals in government, right at or near the seats of power. This is a detailed, graphic word. Listen to understand.


READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/12/the-penalty-of-error-in-the-body-july-12-2022/


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sodomy repent satanic rituals kidnap murder victims dark web US government White House Washington D.C. power dark magic occult satanism God Jesus Church down-low Bible same-sex


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There is always MERCY before judgement. A word from 2020 comes again, 'Come out from this life or there will be hard penalties for it.' God exposes homosexuality IN THE CHURCH, in the pews & pulpit. Gay rites are happening even in government, right at or near the seats of power. This is a detailed, graphic word, vet it first before you let children watch this (even though children are doing some of these things.) Use discretion but WARN YOUR SONS & DAUGHTERS WHAT GOD IS SAYING. Do not try to cover with sympathy, things you will regret not telling them later. These are not light issues and I do not handle them carelessly, so listen to understand. I have not watched this video; when I do I'll add the links I mentioned. Thank you.


Keywords
white housebiblegodmurderchristjesusoccultprophecychurchpowersatanismend timesus governmentwashington dcdark webrepentvictimssatanic ritualssodomykidnapdown lowdark magicsame sexmasters voice
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