Luz de María - THE WARNING DRAWS NEAR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HEAVEN’S INSTRUCTIONS AS THE WARNING DRAWS NEAR ✝
---------------
I ask you to pray at all times. You have to be spiritually alert. Pray for the events that come to you
Prepare yourselves to live each day as if it were the last day of your life. Walk without forgetting that your deeds and actions will tell how will be the intensity of what you will live at the moment of the Warning. Repent now!
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6955-i-ask-you-to-pray-at-all-times-you-have-to-be-spiritually-alert-pray-for-the-events-that-come-to-you/
https://revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm
--------------------
God the Father: The antichrist is now ready to reveal himself
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/08/07/god-the-father-the-antichrist-is-now-ready-to-reveal-himself/