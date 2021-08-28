© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WE'RE BLESSED ISRAEL
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • August 28, 2021
This video has to do with The Most High waking up "The True Tribes of Israel" according to scriptures and prophecy. Tribe of Gad- Native Americans in video. Those that live in Israel today are Not the True Tribes of Israel, Revelation 2:9, Revelation 3:9. According to scriptures the tribes of Israel were scattered throughout the 4 corners of the earth. They are everywhere but has awaken by the Power of The Most High Spirit. This is the move of the Spirit of Christ upon his people, The tribes of Israel. They are anointed to teach the true doctrine of Christ and bring his salvation to the gentile nations. Not the pagan church system under Roman Vatican, Revelation 17:5. This is what has been happening. THE GREAT AWAKENING. No one can stop it because it is not done by the hand of man but The Most High and Christ fulfilling his prophecy and promise to the true seed of Jacob and Gentiles, Acts 10 chapter. Jeremiah 30:7 Alas! for that day is great, so that none is like it: it is even the time of JACOB'S (children of Jacob) TROUBLE; but he shall be saved out of it.
1 Samuel 12:22 For the LORD will not forsake his people for his great name's sake: because it hath pleased the LORD to make you his people. Deuteronomy 28:64, Ezekiel 11:16-17, Ezekiel 20:33-49, Genesis 49 chapter, Revelation 7:1-17.
If you don't know Christ Yashaya (means 'my saviour') whether Hebrew, Israelite, Jew, or Gentile turn to him while there is still time. Christ is no respect of person.
Romans 1:16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of The Most High unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew (Judah, Israel) first, and also to the Greek (Gentiles). Keep his commandments Exodus 20 chapter.
John 14:15 If ye love me, keep my commandments. Acts 2:38. Repent and follow Christ Yashaya (means 'My Saviour) in Spirit and Truth. Blessings.:)))
Other platforms with our videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samaria
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ
https://truutube.com/channel/1631493181/JozAKing
1 Samuel 12:22 For the LORD will not forsake his people for his great name's sake: because it hath pleased the LORD to make you his people. Deuteronomy 28:64, Ezekiel 11:16-17, Ezekiel 20:33-49, Genesis 49 chapter, Revelation 7:1-17.
If you don't know Christ Yashaya (means 'my saviour') whether Hebrew, Israelite, Jew, or Gentile turn to him while there is still time. Christ is no respect of person.
Romans 1:16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of The Most High unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew (Judah, Israel) first, and also to the Greek (Gentiles). Keep his commandments Exodus 20 chapter.
John 14:15 If ye love me, keep my commandments. Acts 2:38. Repent and follow Christ Yashaya (means 'My Saviour) in Spirit and Truth. Blessings.:)))
Other platforms with our videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samaria
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ
https://truutube.com/channel/1631493181/JozAKing
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.