WE'RE BLESSED ISRAEL

This video has to do with The Most High waking up "The True Tribes of Israel" according to scriptures and prophecy. Tribe of Gad- Native Americans in video. Those that live in Israel today are Not the True Tribes of Israel, Revelation 2:9, Revelation 3:9. According to scriptures the tribes of Israel were scattered throughout the 4 corners of the earth. They are everywhere but has awaken by the Power of The Most High Spirit. This is the move of the Spirit of Christ upon his people, The tribes of Israel. They are anointed to teach the true doctrine of Christ and bring his salvation to the gentile nations. Not the pagan church system under Roman Vatican, Revelation 17:5. This is what has been happening. THE GREAT AWAKENING. No one can stop it because it is not done by the hand of man but The Most High and Christ fulfilling his prophecy and promise to the true seed of Jacob and Gentiles, Acts 10 chapter. Jeremiah 30:7 Alas! for that day is great, so that none is like it: it is even the time of JACOB'S (children of Jacob) TROUBLE; but he shall be saved out of it.1 Samuel 12:22 For the LORD will not forsake his people for his great name's sake: because it hath pleased the LORD to make you his people. Deuteronomy 28:64, Ezekiel 11:16-17, Ezekiel 20:33-49, Genesis 49 chapter, Revelation 7:1-17.If you don't know Christ Yashaya (means 'my saviour') whether Hebrew, Israelite, Jew, or Gentile turn to him while there is still time. Christ is no respect of person.Romans 1:16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of The Most High unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew (Judah, Israel) first, and also to the Greek (Gentiles). Keep his commandments Exodus 20 chapter.John 14:15 If ye love me, keep my commandments. Acts 2:38. Repent and follow Christ Yashaya (means 'My Saviour) in Spirit and Truth. Blessings.:)))Other platforms with our videos: