Deborah Tavares: NASA Reports on your death plan Circa 2025, be Warned!!! (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 14 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Let There Be Light at:-

https://youtu.be/xGEm_XHQPWE

Jun 26, 2013This is not a conspiracy theory, this is 100% Fact! You've all been warned of the UN Agenda 21, The Bilderberg meetings, they all conspire to Cull the population masses by the year 2025. The Chem-trailing is all part of this plan, each breath you take is contributing to your demise, you are becoming a radio antenna for their plan. Here is the NASA Document that proves their plan on your life. http://fedgeno.com/documents/future-s... MAKE THIS VIRAL, it's our only hope!

weaponsnasaglobalismdepopulationsilent weaponsquiet wars

