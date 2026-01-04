How to Change or Add a Thumbnail on YouTube Shorts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Want to change or add a thumbnail on your YouTube Shorts but can’t find the option in YouTube Studio? You’re not alone.
In this video, I show you the only working method to change your YouTube Shorts thumbnail step by step.
0:00- Intro/Explanation
0:20- Checking YouTube Studio on Browser (PC/Laptop)
1:12- Checking YouTube Studio App on Mobile
2:00- The ONLY Working Method: YouTube App (Official Main YouTube App)
3:20- Create and Add Custom Thumbnail