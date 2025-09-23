Inside the Dark World of Megachurches and Corrupt Pastors - Nathan Apffel

Nathan Apffel is a Christian, filmmaker, entrepreneur, and director of The Religion Business, a multi-part docuseries that exposes the financial practices and lack of accountability in Western religion, particularly Christianity. Drawing from personal experiences with church scandals and abuse, Apffel investigates how religious institutions accumulate vast wealth, estimated at $2 trillion in the U.S. alone, while often prioritizing internal spending over community impact, with 94 cents of every donated dollar staying within church walls. Co-produced with Chris Ayoub, the series features interviews with experts like Joel Osteen and highlights issues like the religious exemption from financial reporting.

Apffel is developing tech solutions to promote transparency and community-driven reform in religious organizations. He advocates for ethical governance, victim support, and redirecting resources to solve global issues like poverty and homelessness. Based in the U.S., Apffel blends storytelling, technology, and faith to challenge the status quo and foster meaningful change in the "nonprofit Goliath" of organized religion.