BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Inside the Dark World of Megachurches and Corrupt Pastors - Nathan Apffel
LoneGunman
LoneGunman
225 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
934 views • 4 days ago

Nathan Apffel is a Christian, filmmaker, entrepreneur, and director of The Religion Business, a multi-part docuseries that exposes the financial practices and lack of accountability in Western religion, particularly Christianity. Drawing from personal experiences with church scandals and abuse, Apffel investigates how religious institutions accumulate vast wealth, estimated at $2 trillion in the U.S. alone, while often prioritizing internal spending over community impact, with 94 cents of every donated dollar staying within church walls. Co-produced with Chris Ayoub, the series features interviews with experts like Joel Osteen and highlights issues like the religious exemption from financial reporting.

Apffel is developing tech solutions to promote transparency and community-driven reform in religious organizations. He advocates for ethical governance, victim support, and redirecting resources to solve global issues like poverty and homelessness. Based in the U.S., Apffel blends storytelling, technology, and faith to challenge the status quo and foster meaningful change in the "nonprofit Goliath" of organized religion.

 

Keywords
corruptionmoneyaccountabilityreligious exemptionreligion business
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy