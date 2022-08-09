A Message To Pedro Regis The Return of the Church of PETER & Transcript of Ratzinger's Prediction!

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Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered Aug 7, 2022 Our Lady to Pedro Regis on July 30th, 2022:
The transcription of a 1969 radio broadcast with Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (Pope Benedict XVI) predicting a Church that will be simplified again…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aIf_IxLwA9w