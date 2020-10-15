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THEY SAW OUR DAY | End times prophecies from tribes and cultures across the world - Lance Richardson
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54 views • October 15, 2020
This video is an overview of Lance Richardson's audio book 'They Saw Our Day.' Amazing prophecies were given to the Hopi Indians as well as the Mahayan of China, the Tibetans, Kikuyu of Africa, the Mayans, Aztecs and Incas of South America, and great number of North American Indian tribes. Many of these prophecies came from a "Great White Brother" who visited most of these peoples, taught them of peace, and prophesied what would occur to them until he returned in the "last days" to help build a society of complete peace in this land. The coming forth of the automobile, airplanes, electricity, phone systems, man on the moon, great wars, climactical disasters and even cloning foretold. Three "great shakings" of the earth were also prophesied. The third is yet to take place. Many significant signs and warnings were given to watch for the final "great shaking" or "time of purification." After that cleansing, a time of complete peace was to come upon this land.
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