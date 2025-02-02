❗️ Canada’s British Columbia Premier announces RETALIATORY MEASURES against US - part 2

❗️ Canada’s British Columbia Premier announces RETALIATORY MEASURES against US





British Columbia Premier David Eby declared US President Donald Trump’s tariffs imposed on Canada "A DECLARATION OF AN ECONOMIC WAR," and vowed to “RESPOND FIRMLY AND FORCEFULLY .”





He announced the following countermeasures:





🌏 Directed the BC Liquor Distribution Branch to immediately halt purchases of American liquor from “red states.”





🌏 Ordered the removal of the most popular US liquor brands from government store shelves.





🌏 Directed the B.C. government and Crown corporations to stop buying American goods and services and prioritize Canadian alternatives.





Eby added that Trump’s tariffs will force Canada to search for other defense industry suppliers.