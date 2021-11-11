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Christmas: its origins and traditions (1)
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207 views • November 11, 2021
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Credits to a brother who knows the truth about these false, pagan holidays.
What is the real spirit behind Christmas? What does the tree represent and why do we decorate it and place gifts underneath it? Why have we been taught to lie to our children and teach them to believe in a man named Santa Claus? Is it coincidence that Santa also spells Satan?
Long before December 25 was associated with the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ, winter celebrations have been observed in various ways around the world. From the Norse celebrating Yule to the ancient Romans celebrating Saturnalia in honor of their pagan god Saturn, pagan festivities and idol worship were successfully disguised as Christian by the Roman Catholic Church.
The Vatican brought their worship of statues and images into Christianity by giving them names of Jesus and the saints. It also has succeeded in continuing the worship of their sun gods Mithra, Nimrod and Tammuz by making December 25 the birthday of the Son of God. It is a shame that many Christians are tricked into observing this feast but the elect and true saints of the Most High cannot and will not be deceived.
Regarding the Christmas tree, this is what the Most High has to say about it through His servant, Jeremiah in Jeremiah 10:2-5:
Thus saith the Lord, Learn not the way of the heathen, and be not dismayed at the signs of heaven; for the heathen are dismayed at them. For the customs of the people are vain: for one cutteth a tree out of the forest, the work of the hands of the workman, with the axe. They deck it with silver and with gold; they fasten it with nails and with hammers, that it move not. They are upright as the palm tree, but speak not: they must needs be borne, because they cannot go. Be not afraid of them; for they cannot do evil, neither also is it in them to do good.
Christ was not born on December 25, as a Pentecostal minister confirmed to me in 1999. Nowhere in the Bible is Christmas mentioned or ordained by the Most High! So why observe something that is not approved by Him? If the Almighty Father wanted us to keep His Son’s birthday, then He would have provided us with the date of His birth in His holy book!
Will you choose man’s pagan-tainted traditions over the truth and holiness of Christ? Will you stand up for the Truth that is found in the Father (Deuteronomy 32:4), in His Son, Jesus (John 14:6), in the Holy Spirit (1 John 5:6), in the Word (John 17:17) and in His holy ten commandments, which represent His love and character (Exodus 20; Psalm 119:151; John 14:15; 1 John 5:3).
Turn to Christ and abide in His truth. Flee paganism, man’s traditions and worldliness. Put your faith in Christ and with the help of the Holy Spirit, keep His holy ten commandments so that you may abide in His love (John 15:10) and He will grant you, as a gift, ETERNAL LIFE! (Romans 6:23).
Christ is the Anointed One! He is the Christ! He is God. We’re reminded by the Almighty Father to listen to Him! So let’s listen to Christ, the Messiah, Prince of Peace, Lamb of Elohim and Son of the Most High!
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to a brother who knows the truth about these false, pagan holidays.
What is the real spirit behind Christmas? What does the tree represent and why do we decorate it and place gifts underneath it? Why have we been taught to lie to our children and teach them to believe in a man named Santa Claus? Is it coincidence that Santa also spells Satan?
Long before December 25 was associated with the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ, winter celebrations have been observed in various ways around the world. From the Norse celebrating Yule to the ancient Romans celebrating Saturnalia in honor of their pagan god Saturn, pagan festivities and idol worship were successfully disguised as Christian by the Roman Catholic Church.
The Vatican brought their worship of statues and images into Christianity by giving them names of Jesus and the saints. It also has succeeded in continuing the worship of their sun gods Mithra, Nimrod and Tammuz by making December 25 the birthday of the Son of God. It is a shame that many Christians are tricked into observing this feast but the elect and true saints of the Most High cannot and will not be deceived.
Regarding the Christmas tree, this is what the Most High has to say about it through His servant, Jeremiah in Jeremiah 10:2-5:
Thus saith the Lord, Learn not the way of the heathen, and be not dismayed at the signs of heaven; for the heathen are dismayed at them. For the customs of the people are vain: for one cutteth a tree out of the forest, the work of the hands of the workman, with the axe. They deck it with silver and with gold; they fasten it with nails and with hammers, that it move not. They are upright as the palm tree, but speak not: they must needs be borne, because they cannot go. Be not afraid of them; for they cannot do evil, neither also is it in them to do good.
Christ was not born on December 25, as a Pentecostal minister confirmed to me in 1999. Nowhere in the Bible is Christmas mentioned or ordained by the Most High! So why observe something that is not approved by Him? If the Almighty Father wanted us to keep His Son’s birthday, then He would have provided us with the date of His birth in His holy book!
Will you choose man’s pagan-tainted traditions over the truth and holiness of Christ? Will you stand up for the Truth that is found in the Father (Deuteronomy 32:4), in His Son, Jesus (John 14:6), in the Holy Spirit (1 John 5:6), in the Word (John 17:17) and in His holy ten commandments, which represent His love and character (Exodus 20; Psalm 119:151; John 14:15; 1 John 5:3).
Turn to Christ and abide in His truth. Flee paganism, man’s traditions and worldliness. Put your faith in Christ and with the help of the Holy Spirit, keep His holy ten commandments so that you may abide in His love (John 15:10) and He will grant you, as a gift, ETERNAL LIFE! (Romans 6:23).
Christ is the Anointed One! He is the Christ! He is God. We’re reminded by the Almighty Father to listen to Him! So let’s listen to Christ, the Messiah, Prince of Peace, Lamb of Elohim and Son of the Most High!
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org) along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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