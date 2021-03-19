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Commie, CCP, Joe trips 3 times boarding air force one
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221 views • March 19, 2021
20/3/21 G-POLA NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME CAA UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7367. IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT 466091
19/3/21 CHOPPER UNSAFE FY MY HOME 21:52HRS R22/R44? UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7365. 20/03/21 NPAS / GPOLA? UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7366 MY HOME 03:20HRS PERP WAKING ME UP
COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709
This is the Cold War
https://www.brighteon.com/a698f863-02c0-46bc-9dd3-f5e2d8c85812
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf
PLEASE SEE THIS UPLOAD GANG STALKING NORTHUMBRIAN POLICE NPAS STYLE
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/Oa61U8q
19/3/21 CHOPPER UNSAFE FY MY HOME 21:52HRS R22/R44? UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7365. 20/03/21 NPAS / GPOLA? UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7366 MY HOME 03:20HRS PERP WAKING ME UP
COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709
This is the Cold War
https://www.brighteon.com/a698f863-02c0-46bc-9dd3-f5e2d8c85812
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf
PLEASE SEE THIS UPLOAD GANG STALKING NORTHUMBRIAN POLICE NPAS STYLE
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/Oa61U8q
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