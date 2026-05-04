Iran will retain permanent control of Hormuz - Prof. Marandi

The “biggest and most foolish mistake” Netanyahu and Trump made was starting this war, as it fundamentally changed Iran’s assessment of the situation, says Tehran-based analyst Professor Mohammad Marandi.

💬 “It was only as a result of this war that the Iranians decided that they must control the Strait. Otherwise, they had no such intention beforehand,” he notes.

The analyst has no doubt that Iran is “going to control the Strait of Hormuz permanently, along with Oman.”