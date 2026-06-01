Big Change For L.A.?

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The Wrinkle Destroying L.A.’s Dem Machine
* The far left has enjoyed one-party rule in the City of Angels for decades.
* But now there is a wrinkle in their plans as Los Angeles might finally get its first non-left mayor in years this Tuesday.
* Spencer Pratt is currently trailing by less than five points behind incumbent mayor Karen Bass and is even closer to city councilwoman Nithya Raman.
* Two far-left candidates may split the vote.
* Pratt is not really identifiable as a MAGA Republican.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (1 June 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7aougq-victor-davis-hanson-spencer-pratt-is-the-wrinkle-in-las-far-lefts-plans.html