Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Terrifying visuals from Hatay airport as the earthquake hits Turkey again.
563 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 hours ago |

Terrifying visuals from Hatay airport as the earthquake hits Turkey again.Strong ~6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near the border of Syria-Turkey — shaking felt as far as Israel.

Turkish media reports additional building collapses in Turkey due to recent earthquake that hit the southern region.

Tsunami warning issued for the coastal regions of Syria and Turkey after earthquake tonightTurkish authorities warned citizens not to approach the coastline in Hatay province after the earthquake due to the risk of sea level rise up to 50 cm


Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket