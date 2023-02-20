Terrifying visuals from Hatay airport as the earthquake hits Turkey again.Strong ~6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near the border of Syria-Turkey — shaking felt as far as Israel.
Turkish media reports additional building collapses in Turkey due to recent earthquake that hit the southern region.
Tsunami warning issued for the coastal regions of Syria and Turkey after earthquake tonightTurkish authorities warned citizens not to approach the coastline in Hatay province after the earthquake due to the risk of sea level rise up to 50 cm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.