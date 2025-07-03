© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHRIS SKY EXCLUSIVE RED ALERT
The "Rabies" like diease from the bio terror report is already infecting and KILLONG PEOPLE ALL OVER THE WORLD.
CONFIRMED IN
Toronto, canada
Colorado, usa
Connecticut, usa
New jersey, usa
North carolina, usa
Florida, usa
London, UK
New South Wales, Australia
And multiple deaths in India including a child that got the rabies vaccone after exposure to the virus
THIS SHIT JUST WENT LIVE