© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How We Got Here: THE FRANKFORT SCHOOL 🎞️ [2 short documentaries]
Follow
0
Share
Report
86 views • May 16, 2022
How We Got Here: The Frankfort School
1) 23 min: History Of The Frankfurt School - Political Correctness and Cultural Marxism
SIMPLE FREEDOM LIBERTY SCHOOL: http://www.SimpleFreedom.com Cultural Marxism. History of the Frankfurt School: Where Political Correctness was born. Cultural Marxism, Critical Theory and the radical, regressive left's push to destroy the family unit and use social engineering and mind control strategies to indoctrinate new generations in the west. Just another form of socialism indoctrination by "social justice warriors" RED PILL CONTENT: MGTOW. GO YOUR OWN WAY: http://www.SimpleFreedom.com This is where organized, methodical political correctness, social justice warrior concepts and a steady march to the hard core left started, while good, normal people were put to social sleep working, raising families and "minding their own business." To organize a real movement to push back this cultural marxist garbage, people need to know what the enemy looks like and how it was created. Education and knowledge is the first step. LEARN MORE: Ex-KGB Operative Exposes How to Subvert, Brain Wash and Mind Control a Nation with Cultural Marxism, Social Engineering and Political Correctness:
2) 23 min: The Architects of Western Decline A Study on the Frankfurt School and Cultural Marxism
“This is the long overdue study of the Frankfurt School and Cultural Marxist philosophy which now controls Western intellectualism, politics, and culture. It was by design; it was created by an internationalist intelligentsia to eradicate Western values, social systems, and European racial groups in a pre-emptive attempt to spark global, communist (think liberal) revolution. An illuminating 28 minutes of one of the most subversive and successful ideological change agents of the 20th century working in mutually re-enforcing tandem with other inter-connected organizational thrusts, especially: 1) the evolutionary socialism of the Fabian Society and its branches: the UK Labour party, London School of Economics, Intercollegiate Socialist Society, the Lucis Trust, Temple of Understanding, Progressive Movement, League for Industrial Democracy, SDS, ACLU, NAACP, Deweyite Education, Keynesian Economics & Democratic Socialists of America, et al’; 2) the transnational corporate NWO globalism of the Round Table Movement of Rothschild, Rhodes, Milner, & Rockefeller and such creations as the RIIA (Chatham House), CFR (Pratt House), World Federalists, Atlantic Council, Tavistock Institute, RAND Corporation, Council on Foundations, Bilderberg, et.al.” – MOL Reader, Victor Porlier, formerly of the US State Department
1) 23 min: History Of The Frankfurt School - Political Correctness and Cultural Marxism
SIMPLE FREEDOM LIBERTY SCHOOL: http://www.SimpleFreedom.com Cultural Marxism. History of the Frankfurt School: Where Political Correctness was born. Cultural Marxism, Critical Theory and the radical, regressive left's push to destroy the family unit and use social engineering and mind control strategies to indoctrinate new generations in the west. Just another form of socialism indoctrination by "social justice warriors" RED PILL CONTENT: MGTOW. GO YOUR OWN WAY: http://www.SimpleFreedom.com This is where organized, methodical political correctness, social justice warrior concepts and a steady march to the hard core left started, while good, normal people were put to social sleep working, raising families and "minding their own business." To organize a real movement to push back this cultural marxist garbage, people need to know what the enemy looks like and how it was created. Education and knowledge is the first step. LEARN MORE: Ex-KGB Operative Exposes How to Subvert, Brain Wash and Mind Control a Nation with Cultural Marxism, Social Engineering and Political Correctness:
2) 23 min: The Architects of Western Decline A Study on the Frankfurt School and Cultural Marxism
“This is the long overdue study of the Frankfurt School and Cultural Marxist philosophy which now controls Western intellectualism, politics, and culture. It was by design; it was created by an internationalist intelligentsia to eradicate Western values, social systems, and European racial groups in a pre-emptive attempt to spark global, communist (think liberal) revolution. An illuminating 28 minutes of one of the most subversive and successful ideological change agents of the 20th century working in mutually re-enforcing tandem with other inter-connected organizational thrusts, especially: 1) the evolutionary socialism of the Fabian Society and its branches: the UK Labour party, London School of Economics, Intercollegiate Socialist Society, the Lucis Trust, Temple of Understanding, Progressive Movement, League for Industrial Democracy, SDS, ACLU, NAACP, Deweyite Education, Keynesian Economics & Democratic Socialists of America, et al’; 2) the transnational corporate NWO globalism of the Round Table Movement of Rothschild, Rhodes, Milner, & Rockefeller and such creations as the RIIA (Chatham House), CFR (Pratt House), World Federalists, Atlantic Council, Tavistock Institute, RAND Corporation, Council on Foundations, Bilderberg, et.al.” – MOL Reader, Victor Porlier, formerly of the US State Department
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.