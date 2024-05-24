2022-11-24 Quello che non dicono mai e quello che dicono troppo spesso

Le incongruenze tra quello che non ci dicono e quello che ci dicono anche più del dovuto come a rimarcarlo.
Le incongruenze di quelli che CREDONO al confronto di quelli che PENSANO!
Link al video di Silver Nervuti:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.