Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2022-11-24 Quello che non dicono mai e quello che dicono troppo spesso
channel image
Chifelio
1 Subscribers
15 views
Published 18 hours ago

Le incongruenze tra quello che non ci dicono e quello che ci dicono anche più del dovuto come a rimarcarlo.

Le incongruenze di quelli che CREDONO al confronto di quelli che PENSANO!

Link al video di Silver Nervuti:

https://youtu.be/2-IPVvAO4q8

Keywords
disinformazioneinformazionecultura

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket