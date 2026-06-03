Bright Videos News, June 3, 2026 - AI Buildout Bubble Frenzy Looks a Lot Like the DOT COM CRAZE Right Before the Crash

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- Financial Analysis of OpenAI and Market Dependence (0:10)
- SoftBank's Investment and Market Risks (7:33)
- Comparison with Amazon and AI Model Development (14:10)
- Economic and Technological Challenges (21:10)
- Impact on Global Economy and AI Development (27:49)
- The Great Stupining and Technological Dependence (34:12)
- Interview with Professor Morandi on Middle East Conflict (40:00)
- Netanyahu's Political Future and US-Israel Relations (46:17)
- Cultural Cohesion and Resilience in Iran (52:52)
- Conclusion and Call for Peace (59:40)
- American Perception of International Relations (1:06:48)
- Impact of American Policies on International Relations (1:13:48)
- Decline of American Infrastructure and Global Reputation (1:20:51)
- Call for Change and Peace (1:26:35)
- Financial Advice and Conclusion (1:33:03)
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