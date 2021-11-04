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Seems like ALI AKBAR and TUCKER CARLSON LIED.
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91 views • November 04, 2021
Tore Says +, [11/4/2021 8:00 AM]
Seems like ALI AKBAR and TUCKER CARLSON LIED. They didn't stop somewhere cause they wanted to draw people away - they were part of it. Akbar left WHILE POTUS was talking I was there. I WAS THERE - SEE THEY ALL LIE. They are hiding and covering for those that FUNDED THIS -- maybe a donor to many? FOR SURE. 💋
Seems like ALI AKBAR and TUCKER CARLSON LIED. They didn't stop somewhere cause they wanted to draw people away - they were part of it. Akbar left WHILE POTUS was talking I was there. I WAS THERE - SEE THEY ALL LIE. They are hiding and covering for those that FUNDED THIS -- maybe a donor to many? FOR SURE. 💋
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